Marlowe PLC (LON:MRL) Insider Alex Dacre Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Marlowe PLC (LON:MRL) insider Alex Dacre sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 350 ($4.60), for a total transaction of £14,000 ($18,416.21).

MRL stock opened at GBX 370 ($4.87) on Wednesday. Marlowe PLC has a one year low of GBX 315 ($4.14) and a one year high of GBX 515 ($6.77). The stock has a market capitalization of $169.69 million and a PE ratio of 231.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 416.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 449.67.

About Marlowe

Marlowe plc provides fire and security, water treatment, and air hygiene services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Fire Protection & Security Systems, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. The company designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems for retailers, banks, and housing associations, as well as leisure, education, retail, local authority customers; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, and engineering services.

