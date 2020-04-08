Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Insider Lena Wilson Buys 389 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2020

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) insider Lena Wilson bought 389 shares of Intertek Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,710 ($61.96) per share, with a total value of £18,321.90 ($24,101.42).

ITRK stock opened at GBX 4,620 ($60.77) on Wednesday. Intertek Group plc has a one year low of GBX 56.22 ($0.74) and a one year high of GBX 6,178 ($81.27). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion and a PE ratio of 23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,976.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,416.14.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a GBX 71.60 ($0.94) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This is a boost from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.55%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITRK. Societe Generale raised shares of Intertek Group to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 5,250 ($69.06) to GBX 4,420 ($58.14) in a report on Tuesday. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($59.19) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,600 ($73.66) target price (down from GBX 5,700 ($74.98)) on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,300 ($82.87) to GBX 5,350 ($70.38) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,300 ($69.72) to GBX 4,350 ($57.22) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,076 ($66.77).

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

