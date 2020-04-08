Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc (LON:BRW) Insider David Richardson Nicol Buys 78 Shares of Stock

Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc (LON:BRW) insider David Richardson Nicol bought 78 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 219 ($2.88) per share, with a total value of £170.82 ($224.70).

David Richardson Nicol also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Brewin Dolphin alerts:

On Wednesday, February 5th, David Richardson Nicol purchased 46 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 364 ($4.79) per share, with a total value of £167.44 ($220.26).

Shares of BRW stock opened at GBX 220.50 ($2.90) on Wednesday. Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 130 ($1.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 377.20 ($4.96). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 255.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 322.74. The company has a market cap of $688.34 million and a PE ratio of 13.28.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Friday, February 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 425 ($5.59) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 351 ($4.62).

About Brewin Dolphin

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Brewin Dolphin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brewin Dolphin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.