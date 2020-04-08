iMedia Brands (IMBI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IMBI stock opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. iMedia Brands has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.42.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IMBI shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of iMedia Brands in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of iMedia Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

