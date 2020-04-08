MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (MIND) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 15th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MIND opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.48. MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.21.

Separately, ValuEngine raised MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Mitcham Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marine Technology Products, and Equipment Leasing. The Marine Technology Products segment develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products.

