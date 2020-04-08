Oncimmune Holdings PLC (LON:ONC) Insider Matthew Hall Acquires 9,487 Shares

Oncimmune Holdings PLC (LON:ONC) insider Matthew Hall bought 9,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of £5,028.11 ($6,614.19).

LON:ONC opened at GBX 51 ($0.67) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.32, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19. Oncimmune Holdings PLC has a one year low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a one year high of GBX 111.45 ($1.47). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 57.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 55.39.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Oncimmune in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Oncimmune Holdings Plc, an early cancer detection company, develops and commercializes products to diagnose cancer in the United Kingdom and North America. The company engages in the development of autoantibody based platform to allow cancer detection to a range of solid cancer tumor types. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, a blood test, which is ordered by a doctor to aid in the risk assessment and early detection of lung cancer in high-risk patients and to stratify indeterminate pulmonary nodules for the risk of malignancy.

