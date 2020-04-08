Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Preben Prebensen Purchases 15 Shares

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) insider Preben Prebensen purchased 15 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 989 ($13.01) per share, with a total value of £148.35 ($195.15).

Preben Prebensen also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, March 5th, Preben Prebensen acquired 12 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,279 ($16.82) per share, with a total value of £153.48 ($201.89).
  • On Wednesday, February 5th, Preben Prebensen acquired 10 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,461 ($19.22) per share, with a total value of £146.10 ($192.19).

Shares of CBG opened at GBX 984.50 ($12.95) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 7.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,169.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,397.38. Close Brothers Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 849 ($11.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,663 ($21.88).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 22.70 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 2%. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.53%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Close Brothers Group to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,393 ($18.32) to GBX 1,284 ($16.89) in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,520 ($19.99) to GBX 1,410 ($18.55) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Close Brothers Group to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 1,360 ($17.89) to GBX 1,470 ($19.34) in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,424.82 ($18.74).

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

