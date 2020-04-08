Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (BLX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 15th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $31.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.82 million.

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr alerts:

Shares of BLX stock opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.56. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $22.95. The company has a market capitalization of $323.53 million, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.97%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

See Also: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.