Lakeland Industries (LAKE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2020

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 15th.

Shares of Lakeland Industries stock opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.54. Lakeland Industries has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $133.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,496.00 and a beta of 0.05.

LAKE has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Lakeland Industries from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lakeland Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

