Insider Buying: Capita PLC (LON:CPI) Insider Acquires 617 Shares of Stock

Capita PLC (LON:CPI) insider Jonathan (Jon) Lewis acquired 617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £172.76 ($227.26).

Shares of CPI opened at GBX 27.50 ($0.36) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.35 million and a PE ratio of -7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Capita PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 19.84 ($0.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 185.25 ($2.44). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 76.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 138.23.

Capita (LON:CPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 13.09 ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 12.90 ($0.17) by GBX 0.19 ($0.00). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capita PLC will post 1297.6781044 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CPI shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Capita from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Shore Capital raised shares of Capita to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Capita to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 55 ($0.72) in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 118.57 ($1.56).

About Capita

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services.

