Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) Insider Lee Hsien Yang Purchases 297 Shares of Stock

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) insider Lee Hsien Yang acquired 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 331 ($4.35) per share, with a total value of £983.07 ($1,293.17).

LON:RR opened at GBX 297.70 ($3.92) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 249 ($3.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 945.60 ($12.44). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 489.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 657.16.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Rolls-Royce Holding PLC’s previous dividend of $4.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC’s payout ratio is presently -0.17%.

RR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,170 ($15.39) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 1,169 ($15.38) to GBX 683 ($8.98) and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Panmure Gordon began coverage on Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 698 ($9.18) target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 760.90 ($10.01).

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

