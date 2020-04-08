Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) Insider Lee Hsien Yang Purchases 297 Shares of Stock

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) insider Lee Hsien Yang acquired 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 331 ($4.35) per share, with a total value of £983.07 ($1,293.17).
LON:RR opened at GBX 297.70 ($3.92) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 249 ($3.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 945.60 ($12.44). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 489.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 657.16.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Rolls-Royce Holding PLC’s previous dividend of $4.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC’s payout ratio is presently -0.17%.
Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Company Profile
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
