Contrasting Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) & MultiCell Technologies (NYSE:MEDS)

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) and MultiCell Technologies (NASDAQ:MEDS) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

88.3% of Cardinal Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Cardinal Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.3% of MultiCell Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cardinal Health and MultiCell Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardinal Health 0 7 2 0 2.22 MultiCell Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cardinal Health presently has a consensus target price of $56.88, indicating a potential upside of 18.79%. Given Cardinal Health’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cardinal Health is more favorable than MultiCell Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Cardinal Health and MultiCell Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardinal Health -2.81% 45.21% 4.04% MultiCell Technologies -3.82% -10.72% -6.17%

Volatility & Risk

Cardinal Health has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MultiCell Technologies has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cardinal Health and MultiCell Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardinal Health $145.53 billion 0.10 $1.36 billion $5.28 9.07 MultiCell Technologies $7.44 million 6.14 -$280,000.00 N/A N/A

Cardinal Health has higher revenue and earnings than MultiCell Technologies.

Summary

Cardinal Health beats MultiCell Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc. operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical. The Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, and over-the-counter healthcare and consumer products. It also provides services to support the development, marketing, and distribution of specialty pharmaceutical products, as well as pharmacy management, and medication therapy management and patient outcomes services to hospitals, other healthcare providers, and payers; operates nuclear pharmacies and radiopharmaceutical manufacturing facilities; and repackages generic pharmaceuticals and over-the-counter healthcare products. The Medical segment manufactures, sources, and distributes Cardinal Health branded medical, surgical, and laboratory products. It also distributes a range of national brand products; and medical products to patients' homes, as well as provides supply chain services and solutions to hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and other healthcare providers. Cardinal Health, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

About MultiCell Technologies

Trxade Group, Inc. owns and operates a business-to-business Web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc.; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a Web based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services. Its principal products and services include Trxade.com, a Web-based pharmaceutical marketplace; InventoryRx.com, a Web-based pharmaceutical exchange platform; Pharmabayonline that provides proprietary pharmaceutical data analytics and governmental reimbursement benchmarks analysis to the United States-based independent pharmacies and pharmaceutical databases; and RxGuru, a desktop application, which provides product information. The company also operates a retail specialty pharmacy. In addition, it operates Delivmeds.com, a consumer-based app to provide delivery of pharmaceutical products; and Trxademso.com to assist independent retail pharmacies on pricing, distribution, and logistics. Trxade Group, Inc. is based in Land O'Lakes, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.