Critical Review: MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) versus Photronics (NYSE:PLAB)

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) and Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

MaxLinear has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Photronics has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MaxLinear and Photronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MaxLinear -6.27% 7.22% 4.12% Photronics 5.95% 3.85% 3.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for MaxLinear and Photronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MaxLinear 0 2 4 0 2.67 Photronics 0 0 3 0 3.00

MaxLinear presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.96%. Photronics has a consensus target price of $16.33, suggesting a potential upside of 51.94%. Given Photronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Photronics is more favorable than MaxLinear.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MaxLinear and Photronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MaxLinear $317.18 million 3.40 -$19.90 million $0.42 35.64 Photronics $550.66 million 1.27 $29.79 million $0.44 24.43

Photronics has higher revenue and earnings than MaxLinear. Photronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MaxLinear, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.9% of MaxLinear shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of Photronics shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of MaxLinear shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Photronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Photronics beats MaxLinear on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc. provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products. It also provides range of electronic devices, including cable DOCSIS broadband modems and gateways; wireline connectivity devices for in-home networking applications; RF transceivers and modems; fiber-optic modules; video set-top boxes and gateways; hybrid analog and digital televisions, and direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units; and power management and interface products. It sells its products to electronics distributors, module makers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers through direct sales force, third party sales representatives, and a network of distributors. MaxLinear, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components. It sells its products to semiconductor or FPD designers, manufacturers, and foundries, as well as to other high performance electronics manufacturers through its sales personnel and customer service representatives. The company was formerly known as Photronic Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Photronics, Inc. in 1990. Photronics, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Brookfield, Connecticut.

