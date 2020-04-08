Analyzing Cortland Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CLDB) and MSB Financial (OTCMKTS:MSBF)

MSB Financial (NASDAQ:MSBF) and Cortland Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CLDB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

MSB Financial has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cortland Bancorp has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MSB Financial and Cortland Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Cortland Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.1% of MSB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Cortland Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of MSB Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Cortland Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MSB Financial and Cortland Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSB Financial 16.07% 6.24% 0.70% Cortland Bancorp 26.40% 14.41% 1.32%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MSB Financial and Cortland Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSB Financial $25.53 million 2.55 $4.10 million N/A N/A Cortland Bancorp $33.46 million 1.69 $8.84 million N/A N/A

Cortland Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than MSB Financial.

Summary

Cortland Bancorp beats MSB Financial on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MSB Financial

MSB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Millington Bank that provides various banking products and services in New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts; savings accounts, such as regular passbook, statement, money market, and club accounts, as well as six-level tiered savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and fixed or variable rate individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family real estate mortgage loans, commercial and multi-family real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans consisting of new and used automobile loans, secured and unsecured personal loans, account loans, and overdraft lines of credit. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Millington, New Jersey.

About Cortland Bancorp

Cortland Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Cortland Savings and Banking Company that provides commercial and retail banking services in Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings, money market, time deposit, and checking accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial loans consisting of commercial, financial loans, real estate construction and development loans, commercial real estate loans, small business lending, and trade financing; and consumer loans, such as residential real estate, home equity, and installment loans. It also provides brokerage and investment services; asset management services; night depository services, automated teller services, safe deposit boxes, and other services; and Internet and mobile banking options. As of February 4, 2019, it operated through 14 offices located in the Summit, Trumbull, Mahoning, Portage, and Ashtabula counties in Northeast Ohio. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Cortland, Ohio.

