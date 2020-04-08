Dxi Energy (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) and Lonestar Resources US (OTCMKTS:LONE) Head to Head Comparison

Dxi Energy (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) and Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Dxi Energy has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lonestar Resources US has a beta of 2.81, indicating that its stock price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Dxi Energy and Lonestar Resources US’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dxi Energy -913.86% N/A -405.89% Lonestar Resources US 23.59% 1.93% 0.49%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.8% of Lonestar Resources US shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Lonestar Resources US shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Dxi Energy and Lonestar Resources US, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dxi Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Lonestar Resources US 1 4 1 0 2.00

Lonestar Resources US has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,389.36%. Given Lonestar Resources US’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lonestar Resources US is more favorable than Dxi Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dxi Energy and Lonestar Resources US’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dxi Energy $1.35 million 2.98 -$8.97 million N/A N/A Lonestar Resources US $201.17 million 0.06 $19.35 million ($0.07) -6.71

Lonestar Resources US has higher revenue and earnings than Dxi Energy.

Summary

Lonestar Resources US beats Dxi Energy on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dxi Energy Company Profile

DXI Energy Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops energy projects with a focus on oil and gas exploration in Canada and the United States. It holds interests in the Kokopelli project that covers an area of approximately 7,100 square miles with reserves of coal, oil shale, and natural gas located in Piceance Basin, Western Colorado; and Woodrush project consisting of 13,093 net acres situated in the Peace River Arch of British Columbia and Alberta. The company was formerly known as Dejour Energy Inc. and changed its name to DXI Energy Inc. in October 2015. DXI Energy Inc. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Lonestar Resources US Company Profile

Lonestar Resources US Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties. Lonestar Resources US Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

