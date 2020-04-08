Zacks: Analysts Expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) to Post $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) will report $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.46. Service Co. International posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $2.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $850.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCI. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. S&P Equity Research cut their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Service Co. International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $7,644,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,293,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,906,975.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,154,634.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 405,672 shares of company stock worth $20,835,403. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 4.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 4.5% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,529,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,409,000 after buying an additional 306,650 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth about $71,647,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $38.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.62 and its 200 day moving average is $45.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.91. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $34.37 and a fifty-two week high of $52.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

