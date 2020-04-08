Brokerages Set $9.00 Price Target for BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.
Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $9.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.10) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given BlueLinx an industry rank of 75 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
Several research analysts recently commented on BXC shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
BXC stock opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. BlueLinx has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $35.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $35.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.07.
About BlueLinx
BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.
