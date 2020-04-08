Brokerages Set $9.00 Price Target for BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $9.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.10) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given BlueLinx an industry rank of 75 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts recently commented on BXC shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXC. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BlueLinx by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 35,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

BXC stock opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. BlueLinx has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $35.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $35.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.07.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

