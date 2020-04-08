Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Unifi’s rating score has improved by 66.7% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $18.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Unifi an industry rank of 196 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Unifi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, CJS Securities lowered shares of Unifi to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

In other news, Director Kenneth G. Langone bought 18,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $444,004.08. Also, CFO Craig A. Creaturo bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.52 per share, with a total value of $107,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $538,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 148,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,341,557. 25.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFI. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Unifi in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Unifi in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Unifi by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,547 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Unifi in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unifi during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UFI opened at $9.04 on Wednesday. Unifi has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $27.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.09. The firm has a market cap of $179.45 million, a PE ratio of 47.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.14). Unifi had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $169.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.60 million. Research analysts expect that Unifi will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

