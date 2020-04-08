Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $17.75 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Waterstone Financial an industry rank of 177 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WSBF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,939 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 5,921.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

WSBF opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. Waterstone Financial has a one year low of $12.46 and a one year high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average is $17.59. The company has a market capitalization of $361.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.26.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $46.94 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waterstone Financial will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.04%.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waterstone Financial (WSBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.