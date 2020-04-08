Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 15th. Analysts expect Goldman Sachs Group to post earnings of $6.39 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Goldman Sachs Group to post $20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $24 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $166.02 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $250.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson lowered Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $310.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $197.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price target (down from $253.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.68.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.