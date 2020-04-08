Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Sell” from Brokerages

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $15.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B an industry rank of 159 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on AKO.B. ValuEngine cut Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSE AKO.B opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.24. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.31.

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $696.70 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B

Embotelladora Andina SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. It also offers fruit-flavored beverages, juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and bottled water. Embotelladora Andina SA was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (AKO.B)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.