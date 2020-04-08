Head-To-Head Comparison: AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) & Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN)

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) and Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares AdaptHealth and Grid Dynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdaptHealth N/A -76.83% 0.83% Grid Dynamics N/A -66.44% -1.48%

53.2% of AdaptHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of Grid Dynamics shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.5% of Grid Dynamics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AdaptHealth and Grid Dynamics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdaptHealth $529.64 million 1.41 -$15.00 million $0.30 58.33 Grid Dynamics N/A N/A -$3.32 million N/A N/A

Grid Dynamics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AdaptHealth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for AdaptHealth and Grid Dynamics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdaptHealth 0 0 3 0 3.00 Grid Dynamics 0 0 1 0 3.00

AdaptHealth currently has a consensus price target of $17.33, indicating a potential downside of 0.95%. Given AdaptHealth’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe AdaptHealth is more favorable than Grid Dynamics.

Risk & Volatility

AdaptHealth has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grid Dynamics has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Grid Dynamics beats AdaptHealth on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics International, Inc. is an engineering IT services company, provides transformative and mission-critical cloud solutions for retail, finance, and technology sectors. It offers big data engineering services, including consulting, design, implementation, and operational support of in-stream and batch processing pipelines; QA automation services, including UI, API, mobile, performance, batch processing, technical computing, regression, continuous, and integration testing services; test data and test environment management; quality KPI definition and tracking; test automation framework development; and best practices and toolset workshops; cloud engineering; UI/full stack engineering; release engineering / DevOps; and search engine and mobile application development services. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in San Ramon, California with additional offices in Plano, Texas; Saint Petersburg and Saratov, Russia; Kharkiv, Kyiv, and Lviv, Ukraine; Belgrade, Serbia; and Krakow, Poland. As of April 7, 2017, Grid Dynamics International, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Automated Systems Holdings Limited.

