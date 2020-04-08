Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 15th. Analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $500.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $19.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average is $12.46.

BBBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.94.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

