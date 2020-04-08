PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2020

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.69 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PNC Financial Services Group to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PNC stock opened at $94.92 on Wednesday. PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $161.79. The company has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.38 and a 200 day moving average of $141.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.15.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $153.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,018.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $1,545,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,731,501.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 21,302 shares of company stock worth $2,153,135 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

