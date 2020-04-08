Contrasting NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) & Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) and Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NexTier Oilfield Solutions and Halliburton’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexTier Oilfield Solutions $1.82 billion 0.18 -$106.16 million ($0.23) -6.57 Halliburton $22.41 billion 0.32 -$1.13 billion $1.24 6.48

NexTier Oilfield Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Halliburton. NexTier Oilfield Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Halliburton, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and Halliburton, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexTier Oilfield Solutions 0 5 6 0 2.55 Halliburton 1 17 7 1 2.31

NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $5.59, indicating a potential upside of 270.39%. Halliburton has a consensus target price of $17.82, indicating a potential upside of 121.69%. Given NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NexTier Oilfield Solutions is more favorable than Halliburton.

Profitability

This table compares NexTier Oilfield Solutions and Halliburton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexTier Oilfield Solutions -5.83% -3.06% -1.45% Halliburton -5.05% 11.74% 4.09%

Volatility & Risk

NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a beta of 2.45, indicating that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Halliburton has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.2% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of Halliburton shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Halliburton shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Halliburton beats NexTier Oilfield Solutions on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing. Its customers primarily include integrated and large independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company has 29 hydraulic fracturing fleets, 34 wireline trucks, 24 cementing pumps, and other ancillary assets located in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale/Utica Shale, the Eagle Ford Formation, the Bakken Formation, and other active oil and gas basins. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. is a subsidiary of Keane Investor Holdings LLC.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment. It also provides completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, liner hanger and sand control systems, and service tools; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, and downhole tools; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning. In addition, this segment offers oilfield completion, production, and downstream water and process treatment chemicals and services; and electrical submersible pumps and progressive cavity pumps, as well as artificial lift services. The company's Drilling and Evaluation segment provides drilling fluid systems, performance additives, completion fluids, solids control, specialized testing equipment, and waste management services; and drilling systems and services. It also offers wireline and perforating services, including open-hole logging, and cased-hole and slickline; and drill bits and services comprising roller cone rock bits, fixed cutter bits, hole enlargement, and related downhole tools and services, as well as coring equipment and services. In addition, this segment provides integrated exploration, drilling, and production software, as well as related professional and data management services; testing and subsea services, such as acquisition and analysis of reservoir information and optimization solutions; and project management, consulting, integrated asset management, and well control and prevention services. Halliburton Company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

