K&S (ETR:SDF) Given a €8.25 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

K&S (ETR:SDF) received a €8.25 ($9.59) price target from Warburg Research in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 56.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on K&S and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €4.50 ($5.23) target price on K&S and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Independent Research set a €5.80 ($6.74) target price on K&S and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on K&S and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on K&S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. K&S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €8.17 ($9.50).

Shares of ETR:SDF opened at €5.26 ($6.12) on Monday. K&S has a 1 year low of €4.50 ($5.23) and a 1 year high of €18.61 ($21.64). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €6.42 and its 200-day moving average price is €9.99.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

