United Internet (ETR:UTDI) PT Set at €32.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) has been assigned a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UTDI. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. HSBC set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. United Internet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €36.78 ($42.77).

UTDI stock opened at €28.50 ($33.14) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €26.77 and a 200 day moving average price of €29.85. United Internet has a fifty-two week low of €20.76 ($24.14) and a fifty-two week high of €37.25 ($43.31). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion and a PE ratio of 14.20.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

