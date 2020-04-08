Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €69.00 Price Target at Barclays

Airbus (EPA:AIR) received a €69.00 ($80.23) price target from Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AIR. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €132.00 ($153.49) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Independent Research set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €93.31 ($108.50).

Airbus stock opened at €57.04 ($66.33) on Monday. Airbus has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($116.24). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €87.64 and its 200 day moving average price is €118.72.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

