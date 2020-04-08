Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €86.00 by Morgan Stanley

Airbus (EPA:AIR) received a €86.00 ($100.00) price target from investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 50.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AIR. Credit Suisse Group set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €93.31 ($108.50).

EPA AIR opened at €57.04 ($66.33) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €87.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is €118.72. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($116.24).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

