WashTec (ETR:WSU) Given a €60.50 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

WashTec (ETR:WSU) has been assigned a €60.50 ($70.35) price target by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 67.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on WashTec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on WashTec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

WSU stock opened at €36.05 ($41.92) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.47, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.43 million and a P/E ratio of 21.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is €42.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is €48.78. WashTec has a 1 year low of €28.85 ($33.55) and a 1 year high of €73.30 ($85.23).

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces, markets, and services a range of car wash systems with conventional brushes, cloth washers and high-pressure water jets for cars, trucks, buses, and other commercial vehicles. It also provides gantry and self-service car washes; digital systems, including payment and operator terminals or online operator management systems; water recycling systems; accessories comprising vacuum and mat cleaners, spray devices, money-changing machines, waster bins and canopies, and wash cards; conveyor tunnel systems; carwash chemicals under the Auwa brand name; brushes; spare parts; and commercial vehicle washing systems.

