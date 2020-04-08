Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €116.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €116.00 ($134.88) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €180.00 ($209.30) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Independent Research set a €166.00 ($193.02) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €168.95 ($196.45).

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at €112.96 ($131.35) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion and a PE ratio of 4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €128.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €161.00. Volkswagen has a one year low of €79.38 ($92.30) and a one year high of €187.74 ($218.30).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

