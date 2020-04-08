SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) PT Set at €5.00 by Deutsche Bank

SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) has been assigned a €5.00 ($5.81) target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SFQ. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.50 ($6.40) price objective on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €7.50 ($8.72).

SFQ stock opened at €4.26 ($4.96) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. SAF-HOLLAND has a one year low of €3.17 ($3.68) and a one year high of €11.68 ($13.58). The stock has a market cap of $193.47 million and a PE ratio of 22.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €4.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €6.45.

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

