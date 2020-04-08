Stratec (ETR:SBS) Given a €69.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Stratec (ETR:SBS) has been assigned a €69.00 ($80.23) target price by Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 13.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Stratec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of SBS stock opened at €80.00 ($93.02) on Monday. Stratec has a 12-month low of €46.40 ($53.95) and a 12-month high of €85.50 ($99.42). The firm has a market capitalization of $963.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €65.43 and a 200-day moving average of €66.77.

Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

