Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€118.00” Price Target for SAP (ETR:SAP)

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been given a €118.00 ($137.21) price target by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.37% from the stock’s previous close.

SAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €153.00 ($177.91) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €137.00 ($159.30) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Commerzbank set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €129.00 ($150.00).

Get SAP alerts:

SAP stock opened at €101.40 ($117.91) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $121.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. SAP has a 1 year low of €82.13 ($95.50) and a 1 year high of €129.60 ($150.70). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €105.78 and its 200-day moving average price is €115.95.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.