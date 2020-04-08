Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €81.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €81.00 ($94.19) price target by Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HEN3. Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays set a €79.00 ($91.86) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Independent Research set a €78.00 ($90.70) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €81.66 ($94.95).

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €73.86 ($85.88) on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($150.76). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €78.00 and its 200 day moving average is €89.55.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

