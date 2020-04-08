UBS Group Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €22.00 Price Target

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been assigned a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €21.50 ($25.00) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €20.50 ($23.84) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €19.67 ($22.87).

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of €19.70. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a fifty-two week high of €19.70 ($22.91).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.