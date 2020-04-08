Siemens (FRA:SIE) PT Set at €90.00 by Morgan Stanley

Siemens (FRA:SIE) has been assigned a €90.00 ($104.65) target price by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SIE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America set a €142.00 ($165.12) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €116.47 ($135.43).

Shares of SIE stock opened at €82.00 ($95.35) on Wednesday. Siemens has a 52-week low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 52-week high of €133.39 ($155.10). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €83.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €103.63.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

