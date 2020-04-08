Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give BP (LON:BP) a GBX 360 Price Target

BP (LON:BP) received a GBX 360 ($4.74) price objective from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BP. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 595 ($7.83) to GBX 425 ($5.59) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.18) target price on shares of BP in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 445 ($5.85) target price on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 492.78 ($6.48).

BP stock opened at GBX 341 ($4.49) on Wednesday. BP has a 1-year low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67). The firm has a market capitalization of $68.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 355.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 456.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.90.

In other BP news, insider Brian Gilvary bought 65 shares of BP stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.47) per share, for a total transaction of £319.80 ($420.68).

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

