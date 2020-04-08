BP (LON:BP) Given a GBX 440 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

BP (LON:BP) received a GBX 440 ($5.79) price target from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BP. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BNP Paribas reduced their price target on shares of BP from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 430 ($5.66) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 360 ($4.74) price target on shares of BP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 492.78 ($6.48).

Shares of LON BP opened at GBX 341 ($4.49) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 355.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 456.79. The stock has a market cap of $68.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31. BP has a twelve month low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.90.

In other BP news, insider Brian Gilvary purchased 65 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 492 ($6.47) per share, for a total transaction of £319.80 ($420.68).

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

