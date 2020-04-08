Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Novartis (VTX:NOVN) a CHF 113 Price Target

Novartis (VTX:NOVN) has been given a CHF 113 target price by Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 95 target price on Novartis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group set a CHF 95 target price on Novartis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Liberum Capital set a CHF 100 target price on Novartis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 92 price target on Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 70 price target on Novartis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 93.46.

Novartis has a 52 week low of CHF 72.45 and a 52 week high of CHF 88.30.

