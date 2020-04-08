M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Trading Up 16.1% Following Dividend Announcement

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) was up 16.1% during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $24.16 and last traded at $23.52, approximately 990,629 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 629,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.25.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDC. Bank of America cut shares of M.D.C. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $46.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. M.D.C. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other M.D.C. news, CEO Larry A. Mizel sold 60,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $2,693,217.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,340 shares in the company, valued at $9,495,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $58,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,763 shares in the company, valued at $364,628.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,276 shares of company stock worth $7,947,326 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

