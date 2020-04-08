Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Trading 13.9% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) traded up 13.9% during trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $12.09 and last traded at $11.72, 246,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 73% from the average session volume of 141,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

Specifically, Director Kevin J. Bannon bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $55,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Urstadt Biddle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $412.21 million, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $34.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.98 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 26.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,349,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,509,000 after acquiring an additional 97,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,037,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,766,000 after acquiring an additional 65,637 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 518,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,870,000 after acquiring an additional 21,280 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,420,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,335,000 after acquiring an additional 14,358 shares during the last quarter. 61.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile (NYSE:UBA)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

