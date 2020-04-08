Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) Trading 13.1% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) shares traded up 13.1% during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $5.62 and last traded at $5.60, 145,316 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 10% from the average session volume of 132,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

Specifically, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc purchased 52,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $258,503.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 175,573 shares of company stock valued at $862,740 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Liquidia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $164.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.47.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts expect that Liquidia Technologies Inc will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Liquidia Technologies by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 12,024 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Liquidia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Liquidia Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 953,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 27,423 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Liquidia Technologies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,658,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,090,000 after buying an additional 63,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Liquidia Technologies by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.15% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

