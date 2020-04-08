LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Trading Up 10% Following Dividend Announcement

LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) shares were up 10% during trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $30.11 and last traded at $29.94, approximately 368,398 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 367,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.22.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.03%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LTC Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.17.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.76.

In other LTC Properties news, Director James Pieczynski acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.05 per share, with a total value of $45,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,764. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter worth $24,017,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in LTC Properties by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,129,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,574,000 after acquiring an additional 232,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in LTC Properties by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,758,000 after acquiring an additional 63,054 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in LTC Properties by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 175,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,852,000 after acquiring an additional 58,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in LTC Properties by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,455,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,754,000 after acquiring an additional 36,891 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

