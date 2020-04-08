Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share

Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Hanover Insurance Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $2.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.05. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hanover Insurance Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.45 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on THG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hanover Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $93.30 on Tuesday. Hanover Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $75.11 and a twelve month high of $144.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.86%.

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 675 shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.96, for a total transaction of $91,098.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,253.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 1,348 shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $187,250.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,706 shares in the company, valued at $792,620.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,295 shares of company stock worth $2,812,707 over the last three months. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $76,570,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,059,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 684.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,934,000 after buying an additional 350,712 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 759,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,837,000 after buying an additional 135,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,233,000 after buying an additional 133,252 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

