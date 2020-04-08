Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) Lowered by Analyst

R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of R1 RCM in a research report issued on Sunday, April 5th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now anticipates that the healthcare provider will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for R1 RCM’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RCM. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. R1 RCM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -82.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.46. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.56.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The healthcare provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.36 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 116.79% and a net margin of 1.01%. R1 RCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in R1 RCM by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,520 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 4.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,464 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,072 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,299 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,064,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,708,440.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Albert Rene Zimmerli bought 9,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $99,203.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,703.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

