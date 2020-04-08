Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Reduced by Analyst

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, April 6th. DA Davidson analyst D. Bishop now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lakeland Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

LBAI stock opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $17.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $57.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.56 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 10.06%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Mccracken bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $26,100.00. Also, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy bought 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,652.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 18,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,056.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,700 shares of company stock worth $96,187. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 543,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 32,766 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,440,000 after buying an additional 16,741 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 18,915.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 20,996 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 32,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.