Alphabet Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $9.73 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $9.73 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $10.25. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2020 earnings at $12.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $13.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $56.82 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GOOG. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,625.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Nomura increased their price objective on Alphabet from to in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,574.90.

GOOG opened at $1,186.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,254.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1,315.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,532.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total value of $87,429.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,378.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,162,948 shares of company stock worth $140,280,403. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,341,133,000 after acquiring an additional 81,768 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,337,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,798,732,000 after acquiring an additional 22,290 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,254,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,676,066,000 after acquiring an additional 91,374 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,662,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,896,820,000 after acquiring an additional 69,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,979,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,983,764,000 after acquiring an additional 19,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

