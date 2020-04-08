Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for AMETEK, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AMETEK in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 6th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.04. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AMETEK’s FY2021 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.14%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen raised shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of AMETEK from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.59.

NYSE AME opened at $75.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $54.82 and a 52 week high of $102.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,670 shares in the company, valued at $7,801,118.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $524,916.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 16.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in AMETEK by 3.9% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in AMETEK in the third quarter worth about $1,266,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 0.3% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 197,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,092,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in AMETEK by 2.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Further Reading: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.