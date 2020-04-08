Nike (NYSE:NKE) Trading Up 7.3% Following Insider Buying Activity

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)’s share price was up 7.3% during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $85.04 and last traded at $84.63, approximately 11,263,703 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 9,820,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.86.

Specifically, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $11,138,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,859,100. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nike from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Nike from to in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Nike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Nike from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $122.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Nike’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 39,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

